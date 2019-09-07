VAB hosted program on computer programming for school students in Bangladesh

Volunteers Association for Bangladesh (VAB) hosted two days program on Computer Programming offered through a joint initiative of the leading Bengali Daily, The Prothom Alo, and a leading Bank in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered Bank.

In the program, 12 teachers from different rural schools took part in the Program which provides training in computer programming. This will be followed by a site visit by representatives and volunteers of The Prothom Alo to induct the students into the Program. This opens up a new frontier of opportunity for rural students of Bangladesh. Students will work in teams with guidance from teachers and would be trained in computer programming. VAB has been successfully conducting a Computer Literacy Program for rural high school students for competence in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet search and Emailing. Training in computer programming is a new area for rural high school students. Among other things, such training will enable them to compete in national competitions in computer programming in the near future.