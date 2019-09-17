Govt recognises Jindal Global University as an 'Institution of Eminence'

O P Jindal Global University (JGU) was recognised as 'Institution of Eminence' by the government on Tuesday and has entered into a select list of the country's top 10 private institutions. The Haryana-based university said the announcement was made by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, freeing the varisity from regulatory control and enabling full autonomy.

The development, it said, came two-and-a-half months after the JGU was ranked by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2020 in the global top 150 amongst all young universities that are under 50 years. As a part of its application, JGU had submitted a detailed 15-year vision plan seeking to address academic matters, faculty recruitment, student admissions and scholarship, research, collaborations, infrastructure development and governance.

JGU Founding Chancellor Naveen Jindal said: "I am immensely pleased with the recognition of JGU as an Institution of Eminence. I would like to thank the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India for recognizing our efforts to provide world class education in India." He said JGU was founded in memory of his father, O P Jindal as an educational institution that will create new opportunities for empowering the youth of India and the world.

"The recognition of JGU as an IoE in a decade of its existence is a tribute to the outstanding contribution of its faculty, students and staff. This will create new opportunities for expanding the university while breaking new grounds in promoting excellence and innovation in institution building. It heralds a new era in our journey towards nation-building," Jindal said. JGU Founding Vice Chancellor C Raj Kumar said the recognition is truly remarkable and has come during our 10th anniversary celebrations.

"Our entire university community is strongly committed to achieving the IOE mandates and targets, and to meet the overall goal of JGU being ranked a top global university," he said. He expressed "profound gratitude" to the ministry, University Grants Commission and the Empowered Experts Committee for reposing faith in JGU institutional capabilities.

JGU Registrar YSR Murthy said, "I wish to acknowledge and thank our academic partners across the world for their collaborations with JGU and for undertaking a series of mutually-beneficial academic activities." PTI LLP RKS SA

