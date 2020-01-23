Left Menu
Ryan International Group of Institutions Hosts MATH-A-THON - The 24 Game Tournament

  • PR Newswire
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 11:26 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 11:26 IST
Ryan International Group of Institutions hosted the Grand Championship of MATH-A-THON - The 24 Game Tournament of First In Math (FIM) Programme of Suntex International on 18th January 2020 at Ryan Global School, Andheri. From over 1500 students registered for the tournament from Ryan Group of Schools across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, 150 finalists battled live for the Ryan MATH-A-THON - The 24 Game Tournament Championship Trophy. 150 enthusiastic Ryanites played live the 24® Game and the 24 Challenge® of FIM, created by U.S.-based Suntex International by Inventor Mr. Robert Sun. The Grand Champion Trophy was bagged by Damani Gupta, a Grade 5th student of Ryan Global School, Andheri and the Champions Trophy was notched by Siya Dhar (Grade 4) and Yuvraj Bhatia (Grade 7), students from Ryan International School, ICSE Malad. The winners were felicitated by the eminent guests present on the occasion. FIM program is an incredibly innovative programme that makes Math appealing and accessible to all types of learners. The initiative is part of the shared vision for excellence in academics and energizing Ryanites to learn, live and love Math.

Speaking about this event Dr. Snehal Pinto, Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions said, "We were immensely delighted to host this event of international repute that encourages children to explore, think logically, learn, and build a love for Math. We are grateful to all our parents for their cooperation and for encouraging their children to participate in this innovative programme. FIM is a great help to hone Math skills for one and all across all ages. At Ryan, we will continue our effort in nurturing lifelong learners, leaders, and thinkers of a new generation."

The Ryan Group has always endeavoured to provide the best learning opportunities to students in order to equip them with skills and knowledge to help them excel in academics and beyond through meaningful and engaging education. This initiative was taken up keeping in mind the 21st-century skills of critical thinking, problem-solving and the application of mental-math skills positively.

About Ryan International Group of Institutions:

Ryan Group was started in 1976 by the visionary educationists Dr. A. F. Pinto, Chairman and Mrs. Grace Pinto, Managing Director. With the strategic vision to spread quality affordable education across India, the group has established over 137 schools, serving over 270,000 students, guided by the philosophy of 'Excellence in Education and All-Round Development.' The schools provide a safe and stimulating environment focused on child-centered excellence. Modern learning tools and a range of enrichment activities are integrated into the curriculum. The goal is to develop global citizens: self-confident individuals who contribute to communities, believe in tolerance & accountability and engage life with well-developed emotional and spiritual quotients.

For more information, visit www.ryaninternational.org.

Media Contact:
Neha Shinde
neha.shinde@ryangroup.org
+91-9594971292
PR-Manager, Ryan International Group of Institutions

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1081094/CEO_FIM_Director_Ryan_Champions.jpg

