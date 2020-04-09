Left Menu
Mindhunter Season 3 trailer, release date, Why David Fincher needs more time for renewal

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 09-04-2020 02:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 02:57 IST
The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap as the task of renewal is left. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

It has been around eight months since Mindhunter Season 2 dropped its finale, and thankfully Season 3 is currently under discussion. This proves that fans of Joe Penhall-created American crime thriller TV series are highly expected third season as early as possible.

Unfortunately, Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to be renewed. Even if the show gets renewed right now, there is no chance for the viewers to get it in 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the world. In reality, the consequent lockdown will not allow the web series to be renewed as every production has been stopped for an indefinite time period.

The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap as the task of renewal is left. If the show returns, then the director David Fincher is likely to give a try to restore the original cast. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, as reported by Pop Culture.

Many fans are wondering the cancellation of Mindhunter Season 3. Let's remind them that the chance of cancellation is very less as both Season 1 and Season 2 earned windfall revenues and all the episodes ran successfully. The series received strong and positive responses from the viewers as well as critics. Thus, fans should give up the negative thought related to the series.

Another reason for delaying Mindhunter Season 3 is David Fincher's high involvement in other projects. He is progressively centered around dealing with his new component film Mank. He is also handling other projects like Love Death and Robots. His new feature film Mank will be released in 2020. Thus, fans need to wait for some months to get renewal updates of Mindhunter Season 3.

Mindhunter Season 3 cannot get a trailer unless it is officially renewed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TV series.

