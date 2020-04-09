Heo Gayoon talks about moving on from '4Minute Image' to acting

Korean Singer and actress Heo Gayoon recently sat down for an interview to promote her upcoming film, 'Search Out' where she talks about moving on from 4Minute Image, transitioning to acting, and more.

'Search Out' is a film that stars Lee Si Eon and Kim Sung Cheol as two men who learn the truth about digital crimes on social media as they investigate a suicide at a goshiwon (dorm for students studying for exams). Heo Gayoon plays a supporting role as Nu Ri, a hacker who helps the two men track down the criminal online.

The film is due out on April 15, although many other films have delayed their releases due to the coronavirus pandemic. Heo Gayoon said, "It's a bit regrettable, but I think this is better than constantly pushing back the release date. It's okay because I believe there will be people who go to see it."

In the interview, Heo Gayoon was asked about the pros and cons of being an idol-turned-actor. She said, "I think there are gains and losses. People say that if you start as an idol, you become much less hesitant. You understand what's happening on set a lot quicker. I think that's because we have long training periods. But in terms of loss, you spend seven years building up your image as a singer, so people still see me as a singer rather than an actor. That's where my homework begins."

About her time in '4Minute', she said, "I was happy. When I see that people know our songs, I think, 'Our group did well.' I couldn't really tell my own popularity at the time. There was no opportunity to see it for me. When the members meet up now, we talk about how our hard work in 4Minute seems to have paid off."

