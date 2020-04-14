Left Menu
Our hearts, minds, souls aren't in lockdown: Sara Ali Khan

Referring to the continuing lockdown imposed by the government as an attempt to contain the coronavirus, actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday penned that "Our hearts, minds, and souls aren't in lockdown."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:31 IST
Actor Sara Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Clad in a lehenga, with middle partied hairstyle, the 24-year-old is seen posing for the camera in the shared picture. Taking to the caption the actor wrote: "Our hearts, minds, and souls aren't in lockdown."

Clad in a lehenga, with middle partied hairstyle, the 24-year-old is seen posing for the camera in the shared picture. Taking to the caption the actor wrote: "Our hearts, minds, and souls aren't in lockdown."

Earlier, Sara also pledged to donate to PM-CARES Fund and CM's Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country. She announced the same on Instagram and wrote: "Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead."

In her statement posted on her handle, the actor also added that "every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic." Other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kareena, and Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor have also pledged to donate to combat coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

