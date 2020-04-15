'American Idol' to continue performances remotely

Left Menu
After taking some time to make the decision on how to proceed with 'American Idol,' ABC has confirmed that the singing TV series will continue with remote performances.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:51 IST
Poster of the show (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After taking some time to make the decision on how to proceed with 'American Idol,' ABC has confirmed that the singing TV series will continue with remote performances. According to E!News, ABC announced that the show will continue to film, while following all stay at home guidelines, with the top 20 performing from their own homes while the judges judge from their own homes, with viewers voting from their homes.

American singer-songwriter and judge Katy Perry took to Twitter to explain: "How will American Idol continue? I'll be judging from California, Lionel Richie from LA, Luke Bryan & Bobby Bones in Nashville. Ryan Seacrest will host from Cali! Contestants perform at their house! America will VOTE from HOME and choose a WINNER!" All of the judges and hosts announced the news simultaneously on social media on Tuesday(local time).

'Saturday Night Live' also experimented with a remote episode over the past weekend and CBS' 'All Rise' is also planning an episode filmed remotely. The part two of 'American Idol: This Is Me', which delves into the lives of the top 20 contestants will be aired on Sunday. The remote episodes will begin April 26. (ANI)

