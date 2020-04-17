Is World War Z 2 possible? Get latest updates related to its creation

Is World War Z 2 going to happen in reality? This is a million-dollar question, and it can't be answered directly. World War Z 2 may not return as manufacturing has been canceled halfway after filming for six months in Atlanta. But if luck comes in favour, the horror and zombie enthusiasts may see the returning of second sequel. Read further to know more in details.

World War Z 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated action horror thriller films fans have been waiting for several years, mainly since World War Z made a big success during the mid of 2013. The first movie was chosen to open the 35th Moscow International Film Festival. It accumulated positive reviews for the performance of Brad Pitt and as a realistic revival of the zombie genre.

The cast members associated with World War Z 2 are keeping themselves tight-lipped on the possibility, production development, plot and possible release period. Even we have received no confirmation related to the sequel as of now.

Currently, we cannot expect any valuable update on the making of World War Z 2 due to the global lockdown. As the world is combatting against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, almost all movies and television projects have been halted and postponed. During this critical phase of human lives, it will be injustice to expect any prominent update from the moviemakers.

We don't even have any update on actors returning in World War Z 2. But if the movie resumes, the returning of Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos is confirmed to reprise their roles as Gerry Lane and Karin Lane respectively. There is no update on the addition of new characters as of now.

"It's not cultural, it's authorities coverage, and the explanation its authorities coverage is you've got a authorities that's making an attempt to maintain management of a inhabitants the place there's a honest quantity of unrest. One of many issues that appear to notably stir revolts or riots is superstition," Solstice Studios CEO Mark Gill said to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to other source, the key cause of temporality dropping the idea of making the second sequel is the excessive price range of the movie. However, nothing more we can say currently on it.

