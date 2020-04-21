'The Voice' returning to South Korea

Singing reality show "The Voice" is coming back to South Korea after a seven-year hiatus. According to Deadline, the series has been licensed to South Korea's Mnet for a second time by ITV Studios.

Mnet's parent company CJ ENM will back the rebooted series, which will return this spring for what will be a third season. It is currently unknown how the new chapter will be broadcast in the wake of the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ayesha Surty, ITV Studios' SVP of licensing in Asia, said music has the ability to bring people together. "In these unusual times, a positive and heart-warming show like 'The Voice' will continue to entertain people," Surty said. "All of us are having harsh times this year and I strongly believe that the programme would be a great chance to share comfort and deep impressions with everyone," CJ ENM producer Sang Jun Park added.

"The Voice" is now a decade old and there have been 121 adaptations of the format around the globe..

