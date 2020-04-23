Disney Plus working on new 'Star Wars' series from Leslye Headland

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 10:38 IST
Disney is reportedly developing a new "Star Wars" spin-off series, which will centre around female characters. According to Deadline, the streamer has roped in Leslye Headland, the co-creator and showrunner of Netflix's "Russian Doll" , for the project.

Though the exact plot details are yet to be ascertained, the series is rumoured to be set in an alternate time and will focus on women characters martial arts elements. Headland will write and showrun the new series.

The project will be fourth series from the "Star Wars" universe. The studio had last year unveiled Pedro Pascal-starrer "The Mandalorian" , which was created by Jon Favreau. Two more series are in development -- an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor and a Cassian Andor prequel series starring Diego Luna.

