Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jurassic World 3 title, cast revealed, Get other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:48 IST
Jurassic World 3 title, cast revealed, Get other latest updates
Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion’s director Colin Trevorrow is working from amid the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Jurassic World

Jurassic World 2 was released in June 2018 and the movie's success in the global box office paved the way for making Jurassic World 3. Now dinosaur enthusiasts and fans are ardently looking forward to the making of the third movie. Read further to get the latest updates on this imminent movie.

The making of Jurassic World 3 has been stopped like other movie and television projects as the world is severely combating against Covid-19 pandemic situation. During this critical situation worldwide, we can't expect any major development or announcement from the movie creators and producers.

The production team already started filming for Jurassic World 3 during the end of February. But within a few days, the heads were compelled to halt the developmental works as due to the coronavirus pandemic. The premiere date for Jurassic World 3 was earlier set for June 11, 2021. Now we are not sure whether the movie creators will change the release date or not.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion's director Colin Trevorrow is working from amid the coronavirus pandemic. He took to Instagram following the suspension of production to share new image. He also revealed he continues his work despite the lockdown.

The third movie will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively. Fans will also see Isabella Sermon reprising their roles as Maisie Lockwood and BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu respectively. Other familiar faces will be seen in the third movie such as Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Laura Dern as Dr Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant and Omar Sy as Barry Sembène.

Jurassic World 3 does not have an official trailer yet. However, the current official release date is June 10, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, What about Kung Fu Panda 5?

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga secures TV money for current season, no date yet for restart

The Bundesliga has secured agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one broadcaster for payments for the rest of the 20192020 season, that will help keep clubs afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, German Football League DFL CEO Christian...

Pastor helps keep Singapore's migrant workers fed during COVID-19 lockdown

Pastor Samuel Gift Stephen spends his days trying to ensure migrant workers in Singapore, confined to cramped dormitories due to an outbreak of coronavirus, all remain well fed. He runs one of a number of non-governmental organisations work...

Pompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said a fundamental reform of the World Health Organization is needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that the United States, WHOs biggest donor, may never restore funding to the...

CA chief says exploring 'all other options' to stage T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia CA chief executive Kevin Roberts on Thursday hinted at a possible change in dates for the T20 World Cup, saying we are exploring all other options to stage the event, which is originally scheduled for October-November. Lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020