Jurassic World 3 title, cast revealed, Get other latest updates

Jurassic World 2 was released in June 2018 and the movie's success in the global box office paved the way for making Jurassic World 3. Now dinosaur enthusiasts and fans are ardently looking forward to the making of the third movie. Read further to get the latest updates on this imminent movie.

The making of Jurassic World 3 has been stopped like other movie and television projects as the world is severely combating against Covid-19 pandemic situation. During this critical situation worldwide, we can't expect any major development or announcement from the movie creators and producers.

The production team already started filming for Jurassic World 3 during the end of February. But within a few days, the heads were compelled to halt the developmental works as due to the coronavirus pandemic. The premiere date for Jurassic World 3 was earlier set for June 11, 2021. Now we are not sure whether the movie creators will change the release date or not.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion's director Colin Trevorrow is working from amid the coronavirus pandemic. He took to Instagram following the suspension of production to share new image. He also revealed he continues his work despite the lockdown.

The third movie will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively. Fans will also see Isabella Sermon reprising their roles as Maisie Lockwood and BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu respectively. Other familiar faces will be seen in the third movie such as Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Laura Dern as Dr Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant and Omar Sy as Barry Sembène.

Jurassic World 3 does not have an official trailer yet. However, the current official release date is June 10, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, What about Kung Fu Panda 5?

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.