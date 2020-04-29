Left Menu
The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:03 IST
The Family Man Season 1 starring Manoj Bajpayee received tremendous success and was highly extolled by fans. Image Credit: Facebook / The Family Man

The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated Indian action drama web television series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. The premiere date for Season 2 is yet to be announced but many fans believe it will be released in this year.

The Family Man Season 1 starring Manoj Bajpayee received tremendous success and was highly extolled by fans. The beautiful actress, Priyamani, who played the role of Suchitra Tiwari in The Family Man, recently had a conversation with SpotboyE. She said that it might be released in October 2020.

"I have a feeling that probably by October it will come out," Priyamani said on the release of The Family Man Season 2, which is said to be having a tone similar to its previous season.

Even the series creators, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. earlier had a discussion with Express on The Family Man Season 2. He said the official announcement of the second season would come soon. "I'm sure announcements on that will come soon. It will be how Netflix and Amazon typically do it with all 10 episodes at the same time I believe. We're loving this whole series world," Krishna D.K. said.

"We're creating a couple more series. So we're in the middle of creating two completely different genres while we're working on Season 2 (of The Family Man). Add to that this whole series thing, it's a new movement in India right? I mean, for other people, it's been around a few years but anything that comes to India catches up and moves really fast. Like two years ago there was no Amazon, no Netflix and suddenly now everybody is talking about the shows on Amazon and Netflix and everybody's waiting for the next show," Krishna D.K. added.

The most recent addition in The Family Man Season 2 is the Tamil and Telugu celebrity, Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya. "With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this revolution. What extra wonderful strategy to make my digital debut, than with one in every of India's most beloved collection, The Family Man 2. I've beloved Director Raj & DK's work, and given the worldwide scope and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have requested for higher companions," Samantha Akkineni said.

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

