'End of an era': Priyanka Chopra condoles Rishi Kapoor's demise

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:51 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday extended condolences to the Kapoor family over the demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. He breathed his last at a hospital here on Thursday. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture with Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu.

"My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace, Sir. #rishikapoor," she captioned the photo. The picture shared by Priyanka was taken when she visited the couple in New York where Rishi was undergoing cancer treatment. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for treatment.

Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old Rishi Kapoor.Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with numerous iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. (ANI)

