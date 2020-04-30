Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minions: The Rise of Gru merchandise to hit shelves, get latest updates on Minions 2

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:02 IST
Minions: The Rise of Gru merchandise to hit shelves, get latest updates on Minions 2
The new Minions: The Rise of Gru sets were revealed last month, with two of the sets now available to buy at LEGO.com. Image Credit: Facebook / Minions

Minions 2 (titled Minions: The Rise of Gru) was originally scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on July 3, 2020 by Universal Pictures, but the film was delayed to July 2, 2021 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the global entertainment industry.

However, the good news is that Minions: The Rise of Gru merchandise will still hit the stores' shelves this spring. Minions fans, mainly children can purchase the merchandise once the lockdown is withdrawn.

According to News Week, there will be Minions for fans in every size. They can get it from large size, extra-large size to even smaller ones for kids. Just Play has decide to provide a massive assortment of varied types of toys that have a solid representation of what these characters are all about. The majority will be available from May 1 and May 15 at most retailers, however some will be exclusive to either Target, Walmart or Amazon depending.

The new Minions: The Rise of Gru sets were revealed last month, with two of the sets now available to buy at LEGO.com. 75549 Unstoppable Bike Chase and 75551 Brick-Built Minions and Their Lair are both available now. When the three other sets will be released is currently unknown, Brick Fanatics reported.

Let's get back the current updates on the making of Minions 2. Thanks to Universal Pictures for releasing an official trailer in February this year for Minions: The Rise of Gru. The trailer shows Minions' early days with a bold budding burglar in Steve Carell's Gru.

The synopsis of Minions: The Rise of Gru: The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.

Here are the actors' names who will be lending voice for Minions 2 – Pierre Coffin as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and the Minions; Steve Carell as Felonius Gru, Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Danny Trejo as Stronghold, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru and Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles.

Minions 2 titled Minions: The Rise of Gru is scheduled to premiere on July 2, 2021. The release date is subjected to change based on the global situation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Toy Story 5: Jim Morris on its making, did Toy Story 4 end franchise?

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: 57 migrants on way to hometowns on bicycles booked

A case has been registered against 57 migrants labourers who set off for their hometowns hundreds of kilometres away on bicycles from Navi Mumbai, in violation of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a police official sai...

Covid-19 lockdown a blow to Uttarakhand's tourism industry

The coronavirus pandemic has been terrible for several businesses, but tourism is among the most affected sectors. Tourism in Uttarakhand has been dealt a blow with scores of people working for this sector are now facing the brunt as there ...

Strongly oppose Guv's decision to give charge of Bodoland Territorial Area districts to Principal Secretary of Assam: Bodoland People's Front

Bodoland Peoples Front BPF President Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday said he strongly opposed the decision of the Governor giving charge of Bodoland Territorial Area districts to the Principal Secretary of Assam. A petition has also been filed...

Death of Indian industrialist in UAE a case of suicide, confirms police

The death of a Dubai-based Indian industrialist, who died after falling from a high-rise building last week, was a case of suicide over financial problems, police confirmed after an investigation, according to a media report. Joy Arakkal, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020