Minions: The Rise of Gru merchandise to hit shelves, get latest updates on Minions 2

Minions 2 (titled Minions: The Rise of Gru) was originally scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on July 3, 2020 by Universal Pictures, but the film was delayed to July 2, 2021 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the global entertainment industry.

However, the good news is that Minions: The Rise of Gru merchandise will still hit the stores' shelves this spring. Minions fans, mainly children can purchase the merchandise once the lockdown is withdrawn.

According to News Week, there will be Minions for fans in every size. They can get it from large size, extra-large size to even smaller ones for kids. Just Play has decide to provide a massive assortment of varied types of toys that have a solid representation of what these characters are all about. The majority will be available from May 1 and May 15 at most retailers, however some will be exclusive to either Target, Walmart or Amazon depending.

The new Minions: The Rise of Gru sets were revealed last month, with two of the sets now available to buy at LEGO.com. 75549 Unstoppable Bike Chase and 75551 Brick-Built Minions and Their Lair are both available now. When the three other sets will be released is currently unknown, Brick Fanatics reported.

Let's get back the current updates on the making of Minions 2. Thanks to Universal Pictures for releasing an official trailer in February this year for Minions: The Rise of Gru. The trailer shows Minions' early days with a bold budding burglar in Steve Carell's Gru.

The synopsis of Minions: The Rise of Gru: The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.

Here are the actors' names who will be lending voice for Minions 2 – Pierre Coffin as Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto and the Minions; Steve Carell as Felonius Gru, Taraji P. Henson as Belle Bottom, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance, Danny Trejo as Stronghold, Russell Brand as Dr. Nefario, Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru and Alan Arkin as Wild Knuckles.

Minions 2 titled Minions: The Rise of Gru is scheduled to premiere on July 2, 2021. The release date is subjected to change based on the global situation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

