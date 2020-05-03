Left Menu
Development News Edition

Simplicity should be the way of life: Dharmendra on lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:02 IST
Simplicity should be the way of life: Dharmendra on lockdown

Veteran actor Dharmendra believes the biggest takeaway from the coronavirus pandemic should be the importance of leading a simple life. The nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Dharmendra, 84, believes people should take the lockdown “positively”. “Due to lockdown there is no pollution, there is so much fresh air, the sky is so clear, everything looks beautiful. I am so happy to see this time it reminds me of the time that we lived back then. We all should take lockdown positively,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“I am living life like this and I am very happy about it. I come to the city when there is work (referring to films) and when not I am happy here in my farmhouse. I am born to give happiness, entertain and inspire everyone,” he added. The actor believes the pandemic is the result of the actions of humans and the only way to survive now is to live in sync with nature. “It is a very tight slap on our face from mother earth. We need to love and nurture nature. The virus has come because of us and we are suffering because of our own actions.

“I hope people understand and cut down on a lot of unessential things and not become greedy and be happy with what they have. Less is always good. Simplicity should be the way of life. Everyone must follow this. This is a lesson for life.” Away from the fast-paced life and brouhaha of Bollywood, Dharmendra spends most of his time at his farmhouse in Lonavala. He was last seen in a full-fledged role in 2018 film "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se" with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. The actor often shares videos on social media, giving glimpse of vegetables and fruits grown at his farmhouse. He said he loves farming and enjoys this simple life, which he finds comforting.

"I am a Jat and Jats love their land and their farms. I love spending time in my farmhouse. Organic farming is our focus. There is so much greenery and freshness here. I love being in the lap of nature. It is a blessing. Whatever money I have earned, I spent everything here.” The actor is saddened with the demise of two stalwarts of Indian cinema – Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. He believes death is inevitable, but one must learn from the lives of those who have departed. “We are all happy when someone is born in a family but when someone leaves us we cry and mourn. We don’t learn anything from death. I believe every death teaches us something. It is all about living together with love and staying in unity but we all forget this.” PTI KKP SHD RDS RDS

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IAF helicopter showers flower petals to honour COVID-19 warriors in Kerala capital

Flower petals were showered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on two hospitals here on Sunday in honour of the front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. At around 10 am, the Sarang helicopter of the IAF flew past the Government Med...

"Learn to live with coronavirus", says Telangana minister;

Stressing that people will have to learn to live with corornavirus until a vaccine or drug is invented, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has said the Centre needs to extend help to states for infra creation to access new...

Delhi HC registry official tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to LNJP Hospital

A Delhi High Court registry official has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to LNJP Hospital here, sources in the court said on Sunday. According to the sources, the official had not attended the court after the announcem...

Handwara encounter: 21 RR loses decorated officer, its second CO to be martyred in two decades

In its three decades of combating terrorism, the 21 Rashtriya Rifles Sunday lost only its second Commanding Officer on the line of duty when twice-decorated Colonel Ashutosh Sharma made the supreme sacrifice while rescuing civilians held ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020