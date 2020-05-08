Billie Eilish and her father to host 'Me & Dad Radio' show on Apple Music

Billie Eilish and her father to host 'Me & Dad Radio' show on Apple MusicPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-05-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:57 IST
Popstar Billie Eilish has teamed up with her father Patrick O'Connell for hosting Apple Music's program "Me & Dad Radio". The show will feature conversations between Eilish and her father about music. The first episode will drop on Apple Music on Friday.
According to Variety, the 18-year-old singer discussed the new show during an interview with Zane Lowe. "My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of sharing music with each other. My dad has shown me some of my favorite songs in the world and I've shown him songs that he loves and adores also," Eilish said.
She said in one of the six episodes of the show, her mother Maggie Baird will be making a guest appearance. "There's going to be six episodes and my plan is, obviously it's me and Dad's show, but then we're going to have one episode that has Mom come and give us some songs, and then I want to have another one where Finneas comes and gives us some songs. So it's not like I replaced Finneas with my dad. I mean, it is like that, but it's not," Eilish added.
This is not the first show for Eilish on Apple Music. The Grammy winner earlier collaborated with the music streamer for 2018 show "Groupies Have Feelings Too".
- READ MORE ON:
- Billie Eilish
- Patrick O'Connell
- Apple Music
- Apple
- Maggie Baird
- Dad
- Zane Lowe
- Mom
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Apple Aims To Sell Macs With Its Own Chips Starting In 2021 - Bloomberg News
Apple plans to sell Macs with its own chips from 2021 - Bloomberg
Germany at odds with Apple on smartphone coronavirus contact tracing
BRIEF-Samsung Says To Integrate Apple Music On Its Smart TV Platform
Apple plans to sell Macs with its own chips from 2021 - Bloomberg