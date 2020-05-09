Left Menu
Elon Musk, Grimes still can't agree on pronunciation of X AE A-12

Canadian singer Grimes and Tesla founder Elon Musk seem to disagree on how to pronounce the name of their newborn son, X AE A-12.

09-05-2020
Elon Musk, Grimes (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian singer Grimes and Tesla founder Elon Musk seem to disagree on how to pronounce the name of their newborn son, X AE A-12. According to Page Six, the 32-year-old new mom Grimes previously explained that AE is the Elven spelling of AI, shorthand for artificial intelligence. However, Musk told podcast host Joe Rogan in an interview released Thursday that AE should be pronounced "Ash," while crediting his girlfriend for coming up with the bulk of the nickname.

The 48-year-old multibillionaire said, "First of all, my partner is the one that, actually, mostly, came up with the name. Yeah, she's great at names." Musk added when asked how to pronounce the name, "I mean it's just X, the letter X, and then, the AE is, like, pronounced 'Ash'... and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution."

Musk even corrected the 'Oblivion' crooner when she misspelled the name of the aircraft, with the 32-year-old singer hitting back at her boyfriend, "I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound." X AE A-12 is the couple's first child. Musk shares five children - twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai- with ex-wife, writer Justine Musk. (ANI)

