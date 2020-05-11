Left Menu
'Seinfeld' actor Jerry Stiller dies at 92

Jerry Stiller, best known for his contribution in comedy sitcom 'Seinfeld', died on Monday due to natural causes. He was 92.

'Seinfeld' actor, comedian Jerry Stiller (Image courtesy: Ben Stiller's twitter handle) . Image Credit: ANI

Jerry Stiller, best known for his contribution in comedy sitcom 'Seinfeld', died on Monday due to natural causes. He was 92. The news of the comedian's demise was shared by his son, actor Ben Stiller, on Twitter.

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," he tweeted. 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' actor added:" He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

The late actor had shared screen space with his son in several comedy films including 2007 release 'The Heartbreak Kid', and 'Zoolander' sequel. Born in New York in 1927, Stiller had been a prominent part of the popular television sitcom 'Seinfeld' for six years.

His portrayal as Jason Alexander's on-screen father in the comedy series was widely appreciated. (ANI)

