Elle Fanning talks about working with sister Dakota in 'Nightingale"

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:42 IST
Actor Elle Fanning says she wanted to work with her sister Dakota for a long time and is glad that it is finally happening with their upcoming film "The Nightingale" . To be directed by French star Melanie Laurent, the movie is based on author Kristin Hannah's 2015 novel of the same name.

The story focuses on two sisters coming-of-age in France on the eve of World War II and their struggle to survive and resist the German occupation of France. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Elle explained why she considers "The Nightingale" as her first film with Dakota. They previously featured in Sean Penn-starrer "I Am Sam" but did not share the screen space with each other. "Technically, in 'I Am Sam', I played her (Dakota) at a younger age, so we weren't really acting together and I was so young, so yeah, this is the first," the 22-year-old actor said.

The "Maleficent" star said it was "exciting and special" to find a script that enabled them to star together. "I have been looking for something for so long. It is completely a sisters story, that's the heart of it..." she added, Elle said she looks forward to explore her own relationship with her sister through the movie.

"Your sister knows you more than anyone. She can sniff anything out of you, she can push your buttons more than anybody. It's like that dynamic is so special and unique, you're family more than anybody. That's the closest, she is my closest person. "The book really explores that. They're a bit misunderstood more in the book but still we have that foundation. That we won't have to work hard for, that'll be there," the actor said." The film was expected to debut this year but its production was halted in the wake of the pandemic. It will now release on December 22, 2021 in the US. "We haven't shot it yet, so that's the thing. We were about to go shoot and then everything happened, so it was kinda put to a halt and I know as much as you," Elle said.

