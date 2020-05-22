Russian Doll Season 2: Video game to link it with Season 1, says Natasha Lyonne

It has been over a year since Russian Doll Season 1 dropped its finale. The success of Season 1 has augmented the demand for Season 2. The show accumulated severe positive reviews and multiple Emmy's and undoubtedly it was beautifully produced.

Russian Doll Season 2 was highly expected during the beginning of this year. Netflix usually waits until a month or two before the new season before they announced the release date. Natasha Lyonne (portrayed as Nadia Vulvokov in the series) said in July 2019 that they had not written Season 2 yet. But fans believe the task has been accomplished in the last couple of months.

We can't expect the development in production for Russian Doll Season 2 as the world's health condition is not good at all. The outbreak of Covid-19 has brought the entire global entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the television, web and movie projects had been stopped or postponed due to the lockdown.

At least fans are happy as Netflix announced the renewal of Russian Doll Season 2 in June last year. This gives an indication that this comedy-drama web television series will be out in future. The production is highly expected to commence once the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Russian Doll Season 2 will see the actors like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Yul Vazquez (John Reyes) and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner). Although nothing official has been announced, still we can see that the actors like Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan) and Burt Young (as Joe) will in the next season. The series will continue to be filled by many guest stars.

Here is an (unofficial) synopsis of the imminent season – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

In the first season, the unexpected death of Nadia was truly surprising to the viewers. Natasha Lyonne hinted during an interview that the next season would be built upon the video game connecting it with the first season.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

