Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian Doll Season 2: Video game to link it with Season 1, says Natasha Lyonne

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:04 IST
Russian Doll Season 2: Video game to link it with Season 1, says Natasha Lyonne
We can’t expect the development in production for Russian Doll Season 2 as the world’s health condition is not good at all. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

It has been over a year since Russian Doll Season 1 dropped its finale. The success of Season 1 has augmented the demand for Season 2. The show accumulated severe positive reviews and multiple Emmy's and undoubtedly it was beautifully produced.

Russian Doll Season 2 was highly expected during the beginning of this year. Netflix usually waits until a month or two before the new season before they announced the release date. Natasha Lyonne (portrayed as Nadia Vulvokov in the series) said in July 2019 that they had not written Season 2 yet. But fans believe the task has been accomplished in the last couple of months.

We can't expect the development in production for Russian Doll Season 2 as the world's health condition is not good at all. The outbreak of Covid-19 has brought the entire global entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the television, web and movie projects had been stopped or postponed due to the lockdown.

At least fans are happy as Netflix announced the renewal of Russian Doll Season 2 in June last year. This gives an indication that this comedy-drama web television series will be out in future. The production is highly expected to commence once the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Russian Doll Season 2 will see the actors like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Yul Vazquez (John Reyes) and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner). Although nothing official has been announced, still we can see that the actors like Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan) and Burt Young (as Joe) will in the next season. The series will continue to be filled by many guest stars.

Here is an (unofficial) synopsis of the imminent season – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

In the first season, the unexpected death of Nadia was truly surprising to the viewers. Natasha Lyonne hinted during an interview that the next season would be built upon the video game connecting it with the first season.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5: Why Alicia is likely to die instead of The Professor

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in ITBP rises to 105

With one more person testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP has mounted to 105, said ITBP in an official statement.A total of 1,18,447 confirmed cases of CO...

Longtime Jazz coach Sloan dies at 78

Longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan died at age 78 on Friday. The Jazz announced Sloans passing on Twitter with a photo captioned Rest easy, coach.Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the U...

English-medium government schools to be opened in 76 blocks in Rajasthan

Government-run Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas will be opened in 76 blocks in Rajasthan, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said on Friday. The state government has issued orders to open these English medium schools, he said.Out of 1...

Birla Corporation Q4 profit up 52 pc to Rs 195 cr

M P Birla Group firm Birla Corporation on Friday&#160;reported 52 per cent rise in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 194.73 crore, helped by lower fuel costs and improvement in efficiency and cost rationalisation. It had posted a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020