MTV VMAs planning August live ceremony

MTV is in discussion with various government and health agencies as the network aims to organize its annual Video Music Awards (VMAs) in August to live from New York. The news comes as New York City tries to bounce back after becoming the epicenter of coronavirus in the US. For the 36th edition of the VMAs, MTV is eyeing an August 30 broadcast date from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, reported Variety.

"We're exploring with government officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th. "The health of everyone involved is our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music's biggest night to audiences everywhere," an MTV spokesperson told the publication. Even though the goal is to have an award night with all the talent physically present at the venue, the network is keeping safety as the top priority and also looking at exploring virtual performances and an audience-free show, among other options.