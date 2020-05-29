Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTV VMAs planning August live ceremony

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-05-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 12:22 IST
MTV VMAs planning August live ceremony
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

MTV is in discussion with various government and health agencies as the network aims to organize its annual Video Music Awards (VMAs) in August to live from New York. The news comes as New York City tries to bounce back after becoming the epicenter of coronavirus in the US. For the 36th edition of the VMAs, MTV is eyeing an August 30 broadcast date from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, reported Variety.

"We're exploring with government officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th. "The health of everyone involved is our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music's biggest night to audiences everywhere," an MTV spokesperson told the publication. Even though the goal is to have an award night with all the talent physically present at the venue, the network is keeping safety as the top priority and also looking at exploring virtual performances and an audience-free show, among other options.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Govt appeals to broadcasters, producers of TV serials to clear payments of artistes

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday urged broadcasters and producers of TV serials to clear payments of artistes. The ministrys request comes after two TV actors Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta had allegedly committed suici...

UP migrant’s body found in Shramik train toilet, may have been there for days

A 45-year-old migrant labourer was found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train when it was being cleaned by workers at Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi station, four days after he boarded it for Gorakhpur, officials said on Friday. The body was ...

Shramik special train carrying 1,375 people arrives at Jiribam railway station

A Shramik special train from Haryana carrying 1,375 stranded Manipuris due to the lockdown arrived at the Jiribam Railway Station, officials said on Friday. All the passengers of the special train which departed from Gurugram Railway Statio...

Cops forbid RJD workers from visiting Gopalganj; Tejashwi meets speaker

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and urged him to convene a special session of the assembly on law and order and other pressing issues, shortly after he was stopped by police from going to Gopalganj dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020