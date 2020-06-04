Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMPPA writes to Maha CM, requests to amend guidelines issued for shooting

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting to amend 'certain impractical guidelines' issued by the government to restart media entertainment industry in the coastal state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:36 IST
IMPPA writes to Maha CM, requests to amend guidelines issued for shooting
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting to amend 'certain impractical guidelines' issued by the government to restart media entertainment industry in the coastal state. In an official written statement dated on June 2, the IMPPA highlighted four such guidelines issued by the government to restart film and television shoots in the state.

One of the guidelines that call for the mandatory presence of a doctor, ambulance, and nurse throughout the shooting, is considered 'impossible', given the fact that the medical professionals are less in number even in hospitals that are currently working among the crisis. "As suggested in their SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), they stressed on making these facilities available on call to the producers for use when needed. Making the professionals sit on the sets would be a waste of their time," read the statement.

The second guideline that focused on providing accommodation to the shooting unit in the studio itself or in the nearby hotels, apartments have also been requested to "delete". The IMPPA explained that hotels and apartments available have already been occupied by the government for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, and quarantine purposes.

It, further, stated that the guideline of not allowing any cast and crew above the age of 65 on the site is also not 'practical,' as they explained that the number of stars, actors as well as star technicians and crew members who are 'masters in their craft' are above the specified age, and their work cannot be replaced. The fourth guideline which recommended to cast real family, in view to limit contact exposure within the family, has also be considered 'impractical, impossible and meaningless.' The IMPPA explained that not all family members are actors, and acting is a specialised and novel profession, which might be not possible for everyone.

It further enclosed English translation of guidelines issued by the Karnataka government for allowing shooting in their state, which they stated as 'more practical and easily implementable.' (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF to pay 2-month stipend to U-17 WC probables for dietary needs

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Thursday decided to pay two-month stipend to the countrys FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup probables to meet their dietary requirements as training remained suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic pan...

Jindal Stainless to export over 18,000 tonnes stainless steel in June

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Thursday said it will export over 18,000 tonnes of stainless steel in June to its customers in Russia and a few European countries. In May, the company had dispatched over 12,000 tonnes in export markets, JSL sai...

India's mass exodus from cities triggers village property disputes

Police in Indias most populous state are dealing with a surge in property disputes, as millions of migrant workers flee to their villages after losing their jobs in the cities, sparking feuds over fields and family homes.The northern state ...

Zimbabwe High Court orders Zimbabwe Media Commission to suspend accreditation process

Zimbabwes High Court judge Justice, Happias Zhou on 3 June 2020 ordered the Zimbabwe Media Commission ZMC to suspend its accreditation process following an urgent application instituted by the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators Trust ZOCC, ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020