You have always been my source of strength: Sanjay Dutt remembers his father

Sanjay Dutt, remembering his late father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary, on Saturday posted a childhood picture of himself with the legendary actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:13 IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt with his late father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sanjay Dutt, remembering his late father Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary, on Saturday posted a childhood picture of himself with the legendary actor. The 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor took to Instagram to post the monochrome picture in which the father-son duo are seen smiling.

"You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday, Dad!" Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption. Dutt, who began his Bollywood career in the 50s, is remembered for his performances in films like 'Mother India', 'Sujata', 'Waqt' and 'Padosan.' He got married to Nargis during the time their film 'Mother India' was about to be released. (ANI)

