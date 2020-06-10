Left Menu
Real 'Gunjan Saxena' gives beautiful response to teaser of her biopic starring Janhvi Kapoor

India's first woman air force officer to enter a war zone - Gunjan Saxena - on Wednesday penned down a long note after watching the teaser of the film 'Gunjan Saxena

Updated: 10-06-2020
Real 'Gunjan Saxena' gives beautiful response to teaser of her biopic starring Janhvi Kapoor
Still from the teaser introducing Netflix's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Gunjan Saxena (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

India's first woman air force officer to enter a war zone - Gunjan Saxena - on Wednesday penned down a long note after watching the teaser of the film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' which is a biopic based on her life. Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is portraying the role of the mighty air force officer in the Netflix based movie, shared the note written by the real-life Kargil girl on her Instagram account.

The note by Gunjan begins with memories flashing in front of her while watching her montage in Janhi's voice over in the teaser. "Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of @janhvikapoor," she wrote.

She then stressed upon the three-year-long journey in the making of the film and also lauded director Sharan Sharma for his various qualities. "I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with @sharansharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and sensitive compassion while portraying my life on the big screen," she said.

The real-life hero then expressed how lucky she feels to have her story narrated by the director-actor duo of Janhvi and Sharan. "Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story. None of life journeys are a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one-track mind on goal does help," she said.

"During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniform. I sincerely hope everyone will enjoy the movie not because it is my story but more so because of the honest work of Sharan and his team," she added. In response, Janhvi said that she hopes that the team of the film makes the air force officer proud of her journey.

"It's an honour to know you let alone have the privilege to be able to understand your journey and share it with the world. Hope we make you proud Gunjan Ma'am," Kapoor wrote in the caption. Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The upcoming biopic is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and will be soon released on the online video streaming platform Netflix. (ANI)

