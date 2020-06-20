Left Menu
The Grand Tour Season 5 renewal, cast revealed, Season 6’s possibility, what more we know

Updated: 20-06-2020 03:15 IST
The Grand Tour Season 5 is not only renewed, fans also expect Season 6 as the series is too interesting to be discontinued. Image Credit: Facebook / The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour Season 5, as of now, doesn't have an official release date. The series enthusiasts are quite glad that one of the creators, Andy Wilman's posts on Instagram was a sort of confirmation for the fifth season.

Although The Grand Tour Season 5 has been renewed, still it doesn't have an official release date. Fans will be happy to know that Amazon has renewed the show for two more years. Andy Wilman made this announcement in July 2019.

The Grand Tour Season 5 is not only renewed, fans also expect Season 6 as the series is too interesting to be discontinued. Unfortunately, the production for the fifth season is highly affected due to the outbreak of coronavirus. China-sponsored Covid-19 has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill resulting unfathomable financial loss. Thus, the avid viewers need to wait for some extra time than before.

If sources are to be believed, fans will be excited to know The Grand Tour will have three more seasons. The Grand Tour is presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May starring Mike Skinner and Abbie Eaton, and Season 5 is expected to get back with everyone. There is a possibility that Mike Skinner (by James May) may quit the show. But this will be an injustice to the series' avid viewers who can't expect it without the presence of James May.

The Grand Tour is released to viewers across more than 195 countries and territories, attracting favourable viewing figures since its premiere episode and receiving positive reviews from critics. A video game based on the programme, entitled The Grand Tour Game, was released on January 15, 2019.

The plot for The Grand Tour Season 5 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. The viewers will have Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, Mike Skinner, Abbie Eaton, and James Hay for sure. Fans should remember that the fifth season will be full of surprises than the previous season.

The Grand Tour Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon series.

