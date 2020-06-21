Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates girlfriend Camila Morrone's birthday with yacht party

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd birthday by partying on a yacht.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:59 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates girlfriend Camila Morrone's birthday with yacht party
Leonardo DiCaprio, Cimila Morrone. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd birthday by partying on a yacht. According to Page Six, the 45-year-old 'Titanic' actor was one of the few guests to don wear a mask at the crowded affair. Invitees wore cowboy hats and western attire.

Actor Nina Dobrev, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, actors Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas attended the seabound affair. The boat, a 43-meter Leight Star Super Yacht, docked at Marina Del Rey in Los Angeles. It sailed out toward Malibu at 11 am and returned to shore around 4.30 pm. (local time).

Since December 2017, Morrone and DiCaprio have been together. This February, they made their Oscars debut and it is the first time the actor has brought a date to the award show since bringing Gisele Bundchen in 2005. Morrone recently fostered a dog during quarantine. DiCaprio rescued a man who had fallen off a yacht in St. Martin, in January. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yoga is India's gift hamper to world for health and peace: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In a unique initiative, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday performed Yoga with followers of different religions in the national capital on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day. Yoga is Indias gift hamper to the world for hea...

Political parties should desist from holding protests violating COVID-19 guidelines : Kerala Tourism Minister

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that all political parties should desist from holding large-scale protests, saying that it may lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases. In a democracy, opposition and the public have t...

One more terrorist killed by security forces in Srinagar's Zadibal, operation underway

One more terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in the ongoing operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. Another terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.A total of tw...

Save Hong Kong: Pro-democracy protesters cry for help from international community

With China releasing draft of the national security law, the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are making desperate attempts to save their countrys special status. While desperately calling out for help, Patrick Poon, an independent hum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020