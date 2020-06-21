Father's Day: Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming picture from wedding, recalls conversation with dad from her college days

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a heartwarming throwback picture from her Mehendi ceremony to wish her dad on the Father's Day. She also penned a note about one that she was taught by her father during college days. In the picture shared by the 'PK' actor on Instagram, Anushka's father is giving her a peck on her cheek as her mother and husband Virat Kohli look on.

Anushka's father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma is an Indian Army Officer, who is known for his contribution in the 1999 Kargil War. Recalling conversations with her father while he would drive to her Pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore, the actor writes, "Papa- Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is. You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself. Me - But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life. Papa - For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always."

She also wishes that every girl should have a father like him who can guide their daughters towards wisdom and strength. "I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine," Anushka captioned her Instagram post. Not just the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor's fan showered love for the post, her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli also praised the post and left heart emojis in the comment section.

Scores of celebrity followers including Zoya Akhtar and Dia Mirza too drop heart emojis on her Instagram post. (ANI)