Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

Everyone's much anticipated Animal Kingdom Season 5 was supposed to be premiered in May this year. But the production for the fifth season was badly affected due to China-sponsored coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait for the fifth season.

There was a strong reason why fans expected Animal Kingdom Season 5 in May 2020. If you look back the release dates of all seasons, except Animal Kingdom Season 1, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) were premiered on May 30, 2017; May 29, 2018; and May 28, 2019 respectively. Only Season 1 was premiered on June 14, 2016. But the global pandemic situation compelled the series makers to halt and postpone the production. It was suspended in March 16, 2020 until further notice.

The imminent Animal Kingdom Season 5 will have many twists and curveballs. Although its plot has been kept under wraps, it will feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy. The plot of the series is revolving around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day to day life with time. It is likely to see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc.

The story revolves around a 17 years old teen who loses her mom and shifts with his bizarre relatives, The Codys. However, this is a criminal family clan governed by matriarch Smurf. The series is highly preferred by fans across the world. Season 1 received positive reviews. On review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the season has an approval rating of 76 percent based on 33 reviews.

According to some sources, the filming for Animal Kingdom Season 5 will commence soon based on the new guidelines issued by the government to avoid the spreading of coronavirus. However, the exact date for resuming the production is yet to be revealed.

Fans are becoming desperate to amuse with Animal Kingdom Season 5 as the series got nominated for the Best Action Thriller Television Series by the Saturn Awards in the year 2018. It also accumulated many positive responses and comments from the audience. The show is best known for its thriller story and good visuals.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.