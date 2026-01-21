Tragic Rejection: A Fatal Encounter in Mankapur
A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by Shekhar Dhore, a married tours and travels operator, after rejecting his advances. Initially deemed a suicide, police discovered through autopsy and investigation that the victim was murdered by strangulation. Dhore confessed to the crime under interrogation.
In a chilling incident in Mankapur, a 23-year-old woman was brutally murdered after rejecting the advances of a married man, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as 38-year-old Shekhar Dhore, who operates a tours and travels business, was apprehended and later confessed to the crime during police interrogation.
Initially appearing as a suicide, the case took a turn when injuries on the victim's head and autopsy results pointed towards murder, revealing the sinister plot of strangulation and staging the scene as a suicide.
