Tragic Rejection: A Fatal Encounter in Mankapur

In a chilling incident in Mankapur, a 23-year-old woman was brutally murdered after rejecting the advances of a married man, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as 38-year-old Shekhar Dhore, who operates a tours and travels business, was apprehended and later confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

Initially appearing as a suicide, the case took a turn when injuries on the victim's head and autopsy results pointed towards murder, revealing the sinister plot of strangulation and staging the scene as a suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)