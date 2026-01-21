Left Menu

Tragic Rejection: A Fatal Encounter in Mankapur

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by Shekhar Dhore, a married tours and travels operator, after rejecting his advances. Initially deemed a suicide, police discovered through autopsy and investigation that the victim was murdered by strangulation. Dhore confessed to the crime under interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:09 IST
Tragic Rejection: A Fatal Encounter in Mankapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident in Mankapur, a 23-year-old woman was brutally murdered after rejecting the advances of a married man, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as 38-year-old Shekhar Dhore, who operates a tours and travels business, was apprehended and later confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

Initially appearing as a suicide, the case took a turn when injuries on the victim's head and autopsy results pointed towards murder, revealing the sinister plot of strangulation and staging the scene as a suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
3
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
4
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026