Elizabeth Banks to play Ms. Frizzle in 'The Magic School Bus' live-action movie

Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks has been roped in to play fearless science teacher Ms Frizzle in the live-action feature adaption of popular ‘90s animated series “The Magic School Bus”.“The Magic School Bus” animated series, featuring Lily Tomlin as Ms. Frizzle, aired for 18 consecutive years in the US and has been broadcast in more than 100 countries around the world.

Elizabeth Banks to play Ms. Frizzle in ‘The Magic School Bus’ live-action movie
Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks has been roped in to play fearless science teacher Ms Frizzle in the live-action feature adaption of popular '90s animated series "The Magic School Bus". The animated show was based on the Scholastic book series by author Joanna Cole and illustrator Bruce Degen. It followed Ms. Frizzle and her class, who set out on field trips in their yellow school bus that magically transforms into a plane, submarine, spaceship or surfboard, depending on the science concept being explored in class. According to Variety, Scholastic Entertainment will develop the film along with Banks' Brownstone Productions, Marc Platt Productions and Universal Pictures.

"We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day," Scholastic Entertainment's president and chief strategy officer Iole Lucchese said in a statement to Variety.

"The Magic School Bus" animated series, featuring Lily Tomlin as Ms. Frizzle, aired for 18 consecutive years in the US and has been broadcast in more than 100 countries around the world. An animated sequel to the original series,"The Magic School Bus Rides Again", with Kate McKinnon as Ms. Frizzle's sister, Fiona, premiered on Netflix in 2017. The feature will be the first big-screen adaptation for book series.

