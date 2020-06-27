Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prison Break Season 6: Why viewers must wait despite its renewal, know more on Michael’s life

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 27-06-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 01:07 IST
Prison Break Season 6: Why viewers must wait despite its renewal, know more on Michael’s life
Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller should mainly be given the glory for hinting the making of Prison Break Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

Is Prison Break Season 6 in the process of making? It has been around over three years since the fifth season of Prison Break dropped its finale and the series lovers are ardently waiting for its release.

Fans of Prison Break initially want to know whether the series creators have started working on Season 6 or not. They also want to know the cast in details including what they can see in the imminent season.

We got overwhelming updates on Prison Break Season 6 from time to time. On January 8, 2020 Wentworth Miller took to Instagram to let the viewers know that Season 6 was in developmental stage. He also said that it seemed unlikely (to him) that fans would get the sixth season in 2020.

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller should mainly be given the glory for hinting the making of Prison Break Season 6. In the meantime, as we all know, the incursion of China-sponsored Covid-19 has left a catastrophic impact on the global entertainment industry resulting with an unfathomable financial loss.

Consequently, not only for Prison Break Season 6, the productions for all the television and movie projects were halted and postponed and those are yet to commence till date. However, the US and other governments have released new guidelines and the productions are likely to gradually start from August. Thus, fans should give up their hope of watching Prison Break in 2020.

Many fans want to know what will happen to Wentworth Miller's famous character, Michael Scofield after his comeback. There is a rumor that Michael Scofield won't get a peaceful life, which he deserves, as he may work for the CIA after he is free from the prison. He is said to be haunted by his experiences and will continue struggling to live a normal life.

On the other hand, fans are highly curious to know what's the series creators and writers have in their store for Michael Scofield in Prison Break Season 6. Due to his long duration in prison, the viewers now have grown with compassionate hearts for him and want to see him getting back to his wife and kid. He has been away from them for a long time. The series creators know fans' demand, and accordingly, we believe he is likely to get a soothing life in the upcoming season.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date, but it is likely to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Irish coalition deal approved to end political deadlock

Irelands two dominant centre-right parties and the smaller Green Party agreed on Friday to form a new coalition government that will focus on climate action and end four months of political stalemate. Fianna Fail leader Michel Martin is set...

1,700 kg of ganja seized from Odisha s Koraput

In a major haul, Odisha Police have seized 1,700 kilograms of ganja and arrested 26 people in this connection from Koraput district, an official said on Friday. Police said the banned drug was procured from Machkund area of the district, fr...

Experts say global push to develop COVID-19 vaccine require big budget

Experts behind a global push to develop and roll out a vaccine and other treatment for the coronavirus say their ambitions require a big budget. The World Health Organization and its allies made a pitch for their ACT-Accelerator that aims t...

Coronavirus, spreading in Brazil's interior, threatens to 'boomerang' back to major cities

The novel coronavirus, now spreading through the smaller towns of Brazils interior, risks returning to major cities in a so-called boomerang effect, as a lack of specialized medical treatment forces patients into larger urban centers.The im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020