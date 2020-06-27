Prison Break Season 6: Why viewers must wait despite its renewal, know more on Michael’s life

Is Prison Break Season 6 in the process of making? It has been around over three years since the fifth season of Prison Break dropped its finale and the series lovers are ardently waiting for its release.

Fans of Prison Break initially want to know whether the series creators have started working on Season 6 or not. They also want to know the cast in details including what they can see in the imminent season.

We got overwhelming updates on Prison Break Season 6 from time to time. On January 8, 2020 Wentworth Miller took to Instagram to let the viewers know that Season 6 was in developmental stage. He also said that it seemed unlikely (to him) that fans would get the sixth season in 2020.

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller should mainly be given the glory for hinting the making of Prison Break Season 6. In the meantime, as we all know, the incursion of China-sponsored Covid-19 has left a catastrophic impact on the global entertainment industry resulting with an unfathomable financial loss.

Consequently, not only for Prison Break Season 6, the productions for all the television and movie projects were halted and postponed and those are yet to commence till date. However, the US and other governments have released new guidelines and the productions are likely to gradually start from August. Thus, fans should give up their hope of watching Prison Break in 2020.

Many fans want to know what will happen to Wentworth Miller's famous character, Michael Scofield after his comeback. There is a rumor that Michael Scofield won't get a peaceful life, which he deserves, as he may work for the CIA after he is free from the prison. He is said to be haunted by his experiences and will continue struggling to live a normal life.

On the other hand, fans are highly curious to know what's the series creators and writers have in their store for Michael Scofield in Prison Break Season 6. Due to his long duration in prison, the viewers now have grown with compassionate hearts for him and want to see him getting back to his wife and kid. He has been away from them for a long time. The series creators know fans' demand, and accordingly, we believe he is likely to get a soothing life in the upcoming season.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date, but it is likely to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.