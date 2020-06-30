Left Menu
Prison School Season 2 cast, renewal updates, another season is a dream of anime director

Updated: 30-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:35 IST
Prison School Season 2 cast, renewal updates, another season is a dream of anime director
Prison School Season 2 doesn’t have any official synopsis for the series enthusiasts. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison School

Prison School Season 2 is always one of the most anticipated anime TV series fans have been waiting for the last five years. Based on manga illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, the second season is always in the dream of the anime director, Tsutomu Mizushima. This gives us a hope for the making of second season.

Prison School Season 2 will deal with Hachimitsu Academy, Kiyoshi Fujino by Taishi Nakagawa, Takehito Morokuzu by Tokio Emoto, Shingo Wakamoto by Masato Yano, Joji Nezu by Daiki Miyagi and Reiji Ando by Galigaligalixon.

The other main characters in Prison School come from the underground student council that include Mari Kurihara by Hirona Yamazaki, Meiko Shiraki by Asana Mamoru and Hana Midorikawa by Aoi Morikawa.

Fans are passionately waiting to get the renewal of Prison School Season 2. Unfortunately, the renewal of the second season is yet to be confirmed. But as the first season achieved massive success worldwide, the creators will have no reason to drop the idea of making another season.

Prison School Season 2 doesn't have any official synopsis for the series enthusiasts. However, it is going to focus on the issues or problems related to the boys who are coming to the institution with more number of girls.

Prison School was one of two winners of the Best General Manga award alongside Gurazeni at the 37th Kodansha Manga Award. More than 13 million copies of the manga have been sold as of March 2018. Such huge success proves that Prison School Season 2 will be worked upon and released in future.

Prison School Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

