Kannada actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide
Susheel Gowda, 30-year-old television actor and fitness trainer, has died by suicide at his residence in Mandya district in Karnataka, Mandya police said.ANI | Mandya (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:14 IST
Susheel Gowda, 30-year-old television actor and fitness trainer, has died by suicide at his residence in Mandya district in Karnataka, Mandya police said. The police investigation is underway and further details are awaited.
Gowda, was popular for his role in Kannada soap opera 'Anthapura'. He has played a major role in the upcoming movie 'Salaga,' that marks the directorial debut of Duniya Vijay. (ANI)
