Modi ji ne kaha tha Tyohaar aa rahe hain': Kartik Aaryan treats fans with festive look

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday treated his fans with a festive avatar where he is seen wearing traditional outfit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that 'festivals are just around the corner'. Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture where he is seen wearing an off-white coloured Manyavar kurta pyajama up with a light blue coloured ethnic waistcoat.

"Modi ji ne kaha tha Tyohaar aa rahe hain... Main Taiyaar baitha hoon," Aaryan wrote in the caption. Soon after the 'Pati Patni Aur Who' actor shared his stunning picture, he grabbed all the attention of the netizens. Fans poured their hearts out in the comment section of the post.

"Handsome hero...superstar...telented ...love you kartik bhai," Pratik Singh wrote. "Hum bhi teyaar baethe ha rishta pkka smjhe," his another fan wrote.

Earlier last week, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor had posted a picture of himself gearing up for Prime Minister's address to the nation by eating sugar and yogurt. (ANI)