Shatrughan Sinha condoles Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon's demise
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:05 IST
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. Sinha took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the bereaved family and wrote, "Sincerest condolences on the sad demise of veteran, stalwart, highly respected BJP leader & Governor, Madhya Pradesh #LaljiTandon."
"He will be fondly remembered for his immense contributions, especially in UP. He was a great human being & administrator. Prayers & strength to his family, friends & supporters in their hour of grief. Rest in peace," he added. The 88-year-old Madhya Pradesh Governor passed away earlier today following a brief illness. (ANI)
