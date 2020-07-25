Adam Levine debuts shaved head in 'Nobody's Love'
American singer Adam Levine is bald once again. According to Page Six, the 41-year-old 'Maroon 5' frontman debuted his new look in the band's new 'Nobody's Love' music video, which was released on Thursday night (local time).
This is not Levine's first time going smooth-scalped; the lead singer has rocked plenty of hairstyles in recent years. He has also sported a range of hairstyles from mohawk to a bleached-blond look to a bald one in 2016. The clean-shaven look, however, is a clear departure from his usual short brown hair.
He is yet to address the new about his new style. And his bald style was also on display in his new Ferrari campaign, which co-star's the singer's model wife Behani Prinsloo. (ANI)
