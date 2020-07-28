Oprah Winfrey lands new interview series at Apple TV Plus

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has set up an interview series at streaming platform Apple TV Plus. Titled “The Oprah Conversation”, the show will debut on the streaming service on July 30, reported Variety.

The series will feature discussions with “today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders and masters of their craft.” For the first episode titled “How to Be an Antiracist”, Winfrey will be joined by author/professor Ibram X Kendi to speak with white readers confronting their own racism. Guests in subsequent episodes will include Emmanuel Acho, host of video series “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson. This marks the third show that Winfrey is hosting for Apple TV Plus, after “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club.” PTI SHD SHD