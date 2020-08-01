Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta urges PM Modi to 'scan the whole case'; says 'expecting justice to prevail'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Saturday penned down a note, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the entire case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-08-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 10:23 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta urges PM Modi to 'scan the whole case'; says 'expecting justice to prevail'
Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Shweta Singh Kirti (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Saturday penned down a note, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the entire case. Seeking justice for her late brother, Shweta has been sharing a lot of updates on her social media handles.

After her father levelled serious allegations against actor Rhea Chakraborty, she had written, "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput" Earlier today, Shweta penned a note tagging Prime Minister Modi which reads, "Dear sir, somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in sanitised way and no evidence are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail."

"I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India's judicial system and expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate", she further added. On Friday, Shweta had taken to Instagram to post a photo of Rajput's whiteboard in which he had written down his plan from June 29, 2020, which includes starting workout sessions and transcendental meditation.

"Bhai's White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput", she wrote. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

'COVID-19 transmission rate in train carriage decoded'

Scientists have examined the chances of healthy people catching COVID-19 in a train carriage with a single infectious person, and have found that a safe social distance of more than one metre is required for an hour spent travelling togethe...

Irfan Pathan among players showing interest in Lanka Premier League: Report

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan could be one of the biggest attractions in the inaugural Lanka Premier League LPL as he is among the 70 foreign players who have expressed interest in competing in the event starting August 28. Accordin...

Maruti total sales decline 1pc in July; domestic sales edge up

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Saturday reported a 1.1 per cent decline in total sales at 1,08,064 units in July. The company had sold 1,09,264 units in July last year, Maruti Suzuki India MSI said in a statement.D...

Colombo Port workers in Sri Lanka stop work against privatisation of ECT

Workers at the strategic Colombo Port have stopped work in protest against the privatisation of its Eastern Container Terminal, demanding a written pledge from Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that it would not be privatised by givin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020