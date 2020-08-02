Ryan Merriman, Hayley McFarland to star in ‘Out of Exile’

"Pretty Little Liars" actor Ryan Merriman, Hayley McFarland And Peter Greene e set to play lead roles in crime thriller "Out of Exile". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kyle Kauwika Harris is directing the movie from his own script. The independent film also features Adam Hampton, Karrie Cox and Kyle Jacob Henry.

The story revolves around a recently paroled thief, Gabriel Russell, who tries to sort his life and bring together a troubled family as an FBI agent hunts him down, along with his crew after a botched armored car robbery. Through Films and Perm Machine, in association with Freestyle Creative and Axtion Pictures, are producing the project. The film will start shooting in Oklahoma in October.

"I'm so excited to be working with this incredible cast to bring life to a powerful story about violence and the legacy of generational trauma. Oklahoma is home and makes a perfect backdrop for this film and we're excited to be going into producing in October in a safe and responsible way" Harris said in a statement..