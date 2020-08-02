Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryan Merriman, Hayley McFarland to star in ‘Out of Exile’

The film will start shooting in Oklahoma in October. “I’m so excited to be working with this incredible cast to bring life to a powerful story about violence and the legacy of generational trauma. Oklahoma is home and makes a perfect backdrop for this film and we’re excited to be going into producing in October in a safe and responsible way” Harris said in a statement..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:16 IST
Ryan Merriman, Hayley McFarland to star in ‘Out of Exile’
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (theryanmerriman)

"Pretty Little Liars" actor Ryan Merriman, Hayley McFarland And Peter Greene e set to play lead roles in crime thriller "Out of Exile". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kyle Kauwika Harris is directing the movie from his own script. The independent film also features Adam Hampton, Karrie Cox and Kyle Jacob Henry.

The story revolves around a recently paroled thief, Gabriel Russell, who tries to sort his life and bring together a troubled family as an FBI agent hunts him down, along with his crew after a botched armored car robbery. Through Films and Perm Machine, in association with Freestyle Creative and Axtion Pictures, are producing the project. The film will start shooting in Oklahoma in October.

"I'm so excited to be working with this incredible cast to bring life to a powerful story about violence and the legacy of generational trauma. Oklahoma is home and makes a perfect backdrop for this film and we're excited to be going into producing in October in a safe and responsible way" Harris said in a statement..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 recovery rate falls by 23 pc

The COVID-19 recovery rate of Uttarakhand has reduced by 23 per cent in a month due to the detection of fresh positive cases in the state, said an official. The recovery rate now stands at 58 per cent, as compared to 81 per cent a month ago...

Punjab hooch tragedy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands CBI probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed 86 lives so far. Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is in the Opposition in the state, claimed that none of the cases pertainin...

Low-cost moist heat treatment of N95 masks eliminates coronavirus: Study

Scientists have found that moist heat treatment of N95 masks eliminates the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, an advance which could allow reuse of these scarce resources in hospitals and long-term care facilities. According to the s...

Australia's Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

Australias Victoria state declared a disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgent COVID-19. Melbourne, Australias second-largest city,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020