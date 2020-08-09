Left Menu
Kiefer Sutherland says he is ‘always open’ to revist ‘24’

The 53-year-old actor, who played former federal agent on the series, said he loved playing the part and would be open to revist it as long as he was capable of improving the legacy of the show. The drama ran for eight seasons on Fox from 2002-2010.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-08-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 14:31 IST
Actor Kiefer Sutherland says he is ready to reprise his role of Jack Bauer from popular series “24”, if someone suggests a great idea. The 53-year-old actor, who played former federal agent on the series, said he loved playing the part and would be open to revist it as long as he was capable of improving the legacy of the show.

The drama ran for eight seasons on Fox from 2002-2010. “If someone were to come up with a great idea, whether that's a great two-hour idea to make a film, or if it's a great season idea, I'm always open to that. I love playing that character. I love that show. I love the people that I've worked with on it. It was one of the greatest gifts of a lifetime,” Sutherland told People magazine. He said it was neccessary for the core team to come together to take the story forward.

"As long as I felt capable of delivering and improving the legacy of the show, then I would always be open to it. And at this point in my life, I am. Making a television yshow or making a film is a team sport and requires all of the players to get back together. So, we'll see what happens,” he added. Sutherland said the series changed his life on many levels.

“It was the closest I've ever had to a steady job. So I could plan my life around what was happening with my family, as opposed to, 'Oops, just got a film, got to go do it. I'll see you, I'll be back in three months, I've got to go to New Zealand.' So on those levels, it was transformative." The actor will next be seen as Detective Clay Bryce in Quibi's “The Fugitive”..

