Brooklyn Beckham displays gold band on his ring finger weeks after proposing to fiancee Nicola Peltz

Fans are speculating that Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, wed fiancee and American actor Nicola Peltz after the actor shared a photo of him wearing a gold band on his ring finger on Friday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 17:24 IST
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Fans are speculating that Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, wed fiancee and American actor Nicola Peltz after the actor shared a photo of him wearing a gold band on his ring finger on Friday (local time). According to People Magazine, the 25-year-old actor Peltz posted the photo to her Instagram Story but did not add a caption to the picture. It displayed a simple gold ring adorned with a single diamond on Beckham's hand.

The couple confirmed their engagement on July 11 in a pair of matching social media posts, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online. Beckham wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair - "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,". The picture also showed off the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction ' actor's stunning diamond sparkler.

"I am the luckiest man in the world," he added. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx." "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby," Peltz wrote alongside her post.

As People Magazine reported, nearly three weeks later, they both shared intimate photos taken as they celebrated their engagement. In the first photo shared by Beckham, Peltz is seen wrapping her arms around him in a passionate embrace. In the other captures, which seem to be from the engagement, the couple shares a romantic kiss and sit face-to-face holding hands. Another shot shows Peltz sweetly hugging her dad, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

The couple first went public with their relationship in January 2020 when Beckham wished Peltz a happy 25th birthday on Instagram. (ANI)

