When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 11-08-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 02:13 IST
Based on some current reports, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be expected in latest 2021 or the starting of 2022. Image Credit: Facebook / The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 is one of the highly anticipated anime series. Season 4 premiered on last Thursday, August 6 and the response was remarkable.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 is likely to take some extra time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic badly affected the entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 will surely be delayed.

Good news for the anime fans is that The Seven Deadly Sins is now confirmed. The fifth season will be titled 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Judgement of Fury'. Initially, it was scheduled to be released in October this year, but due to the pandemic situation, it is likely to be out in 2021.

On August 1, 2020, it was announced that the series will broadcast in Japan from January 2021 and will likely come to Netflix in April 2021, Finance Rewind noted.

Based on some current reports, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be expected in latest 2021 or the starting of 2022. As the Japanese fantasy manga series suffered a development issue during the period of coronavirus pandemic, fans need to wait for a long time than previously expected for the fifth season.

According to What's on Netflix, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 should not be expected on Netflix anytime soon. An official statement was released on The Seven Deadly Sins website. A revised release date has finally been announced, and as expected the series will be broadcast in Japan from January 2021.

