BJP Claims Early Lead in Maharashtra Local Elections

On Sunday, Maharashtra BJP leader Keshav Upadhye announced that the party has gained an early lead in various regions of the state as reflected in the preliminary results of the local body elections.

The state election commission is yet to release the official tally for the elections encompassing 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats' president and member positions. According to Upadhye, the BJP is leading in 58 out of 100 seats in Vidarbha, while its competitors, Shiv Sena and NCP, trail with eight and seven seats respectively.

In other regions, the BJP reportedly maintains a strong lead. Marathwada shows the BJP ahead in 25 of 52 seats; in north Maharashtra, they lead with 18 of 49 seats, and in western Maharashtra, they hold 19 of 60 seats. The party also leads in nine out of 27 seats in the Konkan region.

