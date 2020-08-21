Left Menu
Sacred Games Season 3 cast revealed, Pankaj Tripathi said he completed his responsibilities

21-08-2020
Sacred Games Season 3 cast revealed, Pankaj Tripathi said he completed his responsibilities
The production of Sacred Games Season 3 was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic countrywide. Image Credit: Facebook / Sacred Games

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3? India continued to lag behind in terms of web series for years. Thanks to Netflix for making Sacred Games the first web series in India. Now fans are ardently waiting to know when Season 3 will be released.

There has been no official announcement of the making of Sacred Games Season 3 till date. Even show's stars do not know whether it will take place or not. Pankaj Tripathi revealed recently that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show. "I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules," Pankaj Tripathi opined.

However, Sacred Games Season 3 has all the possibilities to be out in future. Sartaj Singh is the victim who gets trapped although he is able to learn how to solve the whole puzzle and save the city. Sartaj and Ganesh Gaitonde's telephonic conversation garnered most of the attention from its audience.

The production of Sacred Games Season 3 was badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic countrywide. As we are about the consequence of lockdown, the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Sacred Games Season 3 will get green light from Netflix. The imminent season can expect Saif Ali Khan, Ranvir Shorey and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Sartaj Singh, Shahid Khan and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively. The series can also see Kalki Koechlin and Harshita Gaur as Batya Abelman and Mary Mascarenas respectively.

The viewers believe Sacred Games Season 3 will be consisting of eight episodes similar to Season 1 and 2. The third season is likely to start with a new plot with similar cast and end in a beautiful manner. It will bring a new story from scratch.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

