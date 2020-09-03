Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

Devdiscourse always focussed on Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki's real reason for divorce, which is 'personality difference'. Both their lawyers gave the reason of 'personality difference' at the court during the time of their divorce.

It has been over a year since Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong-Ki separated and their fans have lost all their hope of their reconciliation. Instead, fans of Descendants of the Sun actors are now interested to know more on their projects in the entertainment industry.

Song Hye-Kyo recently gave an interview to ELLE Taiwan. The 38-year-old beautiful actress said many things while looking back to her 24-year-long career, "By chance, I happened to hear about a modelling competition that was giving out school uniforms as prizes, so I decided to take part and was fortunate enough to get first place," she recalled.

Song Hye-Kyo further said, "I had a pretty early start compared to other actors who are around my age, which has helped me accumulate a lot of great experiences and memories. Whenever I focus on giving my best performance, I realise that the number of fans grows as well. I was able to get to this point thanks to the support of my team and my fans, and I express my gratitude for that every day."

Song Hye-Kyo recently became the brand ambassador of Suecomma Bonnie. The beautiful actress took to Instagram on the Valentine's Day and posted her glamourous snaps from the pictorial of Suecomma Bonnie. She was looking gorgeous with impressive make-up and hairstyles cladded in voguish collections. She is a model for the global shoe brand famed for its stylish designs.

Song Hye-Kyo is reportedly also focussing on study and vacation apart from modelling and becoming the brand ambassador of various brands. She recently appeared publicly in South Korea's capital, Seoul for jewellery brand Chaumet's promotional activity. She was looking amazingly beautiful wearing the jewellery of Chaumet's collection at the launch of Chaumet's Lotte Avenue boutique in Seoul.

While talking jewellery collection Bee My Love after becoming the brand ambassador for the Asia-Pacific region, Song Hye-Kyo recently said that she found the versatility of the pieces 'inspiring and invigorating'.

"I love the design of the collection, its natural beauty, vivacity and fashionable style," she says. "The stackability of Bee My Love inspires the wearer to create a style that expresses her own personality and charm. The jewellery pieces also go well with my daily look – relaxed, effortless and natural," Song Hye-Kyo said, Scmp.com reported.

Song Hye-Kyo also revealed how she coped during her difficult times. "I have learned a lot about myself during this time. I have learned to cherish the people in my life who have stood by me through the most challenging times. At the end of the day, all we have is each other and all we can offer one another during this time is love and kindness. Love, care and share with people around you, because they may need it more than you think," the beautiful actress revealed.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Song Hye-Kyo, Song Joong-Ki and other South Korean famous celebrities.

Also Read: Song Joong-Ki's Space Sweepers to be delayed again, actor on family holiday