Is Bae Suzy ready to appear on Netflix in Oct? What latest we know

Bae Suzy remain on the headlines for various reasons. Many fans of Bae Suzy are passionately waiting to know what she is doing in her private and professional lives. Here we have a beautiful news on Bae Suzy.

Bae Suzy is going to make her appearance on Netflix in October this year. Netflix has recently made an announcement that Start-Up, a story of young people passionately pursuing their dreams in the world of startup companies, will premiere this coming October.

Boasting an impeccable line-up of actors Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na, Start-Up is directed by Oh Choong-hwan (Hotel del Luna, While You Were Sleeping, Doctors) and written by popular writer Park Hye-ryun (Dream High, I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, and While You Were Sleeping).

Bae Suzy plays Seo Dal-mi who dreams of becoming Korea's Steve Jobs. Dal-mi doesn't have a fancy background but she's passionate about her work. She has bright energy and is a person of great vitality, having experience in a wide range of part-time jobs.

Did you know that Bae Suzy received training in pansori (Pansori is a Korean genre of musical storytelling performed by a singer and a drummer)? She was cast in the movie The Sound of a Flower in 2014 as Jin Chae-sun, Korea's first female pansori singer. The movie depicts the struggle of a singer who is not allowed to perform in the public because of her gender during the Joseon era. To prepare herself for the role, she received training in pansori for a year.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Bae Suzy and other South Korean celebrities.

Also Read: Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times