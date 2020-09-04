Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Bae Suzy ready to appear on Netflix in Oct? What latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-09-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 02:47 IST
Is Bae Suzy ready to appear on Netflix in Oct? What latest we know
Bae Suzy plays Seo Dal-mi who dreams of becoming Korea’s Steve Jobs. Dal-mi doesn’t have a fancy background but she’s passionate about her work. Image Credit: Facebook / Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy remain on the headlines for various reasons. Many fans of Bae Suzy are passionately waiting to know what she is doing in her private and professional lives. Here we have a beautiful news on Bae Suzy.

Bae Suzy is going to make her appearance on Netflix in October this year. Netflix has recently made an announcement that Start-Up, a story of young people passionately pursuing their dreams in the world of startup companies, will premiere this coming October.

Boasting an impeccable line-up of actors Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na, Start-Up is directed by Oh Choong-hwan (Hotel del Luna, While You Were Sleeping, Doctors) and written by popular writer Park Hye-ryun (Dream High, I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, and While You Were Sleeping).

Bae Suzy plays Seo Dal-mi who dreams of becoming Korea's Steve Jobs. Dal-mi doesn't have a fancy background but she's passionate about her work. She has bright energy and is a person of great vitality, having experience in a wide range of part-time jobs.

Did you know that Bae Suzy received training in pansori (Pansori is a Korean genre of musical storytelling performed by a singer and a drummer)? She was cast in the movie The Sound of a Flower in 2014 as Jin Chae-sun, Korea's first female pansori singer. The movie depicts the struggle of a singer who is not allowed to perform in the public because of her gender during the Joseon era. To prepare herself for the role, she received training in pansori for a year.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Bae Suzy and other South Korean celebrities.

Also Read: Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Oregon man says he acted in self defense in Portland shooting - report

A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday.I had no choice. I mean, I, I h...

Biden speaks with Jacob Blake, hears from Kenosha residents

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone ...

US STOCKS-Tech tumble jams Wall Street into reverse; sharpest fall since June

Wall Streets main indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day declines since June as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recover...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Thursday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1712 BERRETTINI THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND, RAONIC OUTSixth seed Matteo Berret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020