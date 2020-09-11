Cobra Kai Season 3 to be out in 2021, who’re coming to Season 3 from Karate Kid

Are you ready for Cobra Kai Season 3 on Netflix? The third season is coming finally with a teaser from Netflix showing a little what the series enthusiasts can expect in it.

The Karate Kid series Cobra Kai is coming back for Season 3 for more episodes. The bad news for you is that it won't be out in this year. Netflix's recent trailer on Cobra Kai Season 3 is not only to promote the first two seasons but promising the series lovers that the third season will be out in 2021. The exact date is not given by Netflix, still this is a great news for fans who are ardently waiting for the third season of Cobra Kai.

The trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3 shows a glimpse of Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) return to Okinawa in Japan. The enthusiasts of Karate Kid can easily recall that he travelled there with Mr Miyagi in Karate Kid 2. Now, he will learn some serious secrets from his ex-sensei.

Martial art lovers are curious to know if any other celebrities from the classic movie will jump into Cobra Kai Season 3. Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue, Thomas Ian Griffith and Robyn Lively appear via archive footage from the film series as Mr. Miyagi, Ali Mills, Terry Silver and Jessica Andrews, respectively. Elisabeth Shue is expected to appear in Cobra Kai Season 3.

"I have seen it and I feel that it's really well done. I'm thinking about it. Yes, Ali with an I may live once again," Elisabeth Shue said. If Elisabeth Shue returns in Cobra Kai Season 3, she will be returning at the peak of the show's popularity.

"The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat," Netflix vice president of original series Brian Wright said in a statement, as reported by Gamespot. "The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can't wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world."

Cobra Kai Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. According to the latest trailer by Netflix, the third season will be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

