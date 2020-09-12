Left Menu
Sherlock Season 5: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman to fight criminals

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-09-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 00:42 IST
In a conversation with Associated Press long time back, Benedict Cumberbatch said they would still do Sherlock Season 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock

We are yet to get the official renewal update on Sherlock Season 5 from BBC One. All the previous four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. Thus, fans believe Season 5 will surely take place anytime.

According to The Digital Weekly, Sherlock Season 5 will be released in 2022 after completing all major projects. Many series enthusiasts are saying BBC One certainly does not want to take away Sherlock due to other projects. If luck favours, it will return in 2022 with the main stars and their two co-stars.

In a conversation with Associated Press long time back, Benedict Cumberbatch said they would still do Sherlock Season 5. The viewers of Sherlock had been given several indications from time to time to ensure that their show had not been axed.

Sherlock Season 5 has several possibilities to return to the small screens. Some time back, the series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. Mark Gatiss repeated similar thing in another media conversation earlier.

Simply finishing the series without rightly demonstrating the ends or unravelling the previous cliffhangers will be injustice and breaking hearts of millions of viewers. Based on several reports, Sherlock Season 5 is actually not cancelled and there are chances of making it.

Sherlock Season 5 will feature the altered lives of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's popular characters, Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson – this was earlier revealed by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. Even earlier reports claimed that both would be seen solving the cases and fighting criminals again in the imminent season.

On the other hand, Martin Freeman recently had a conversation with Collider for his imminent movie Ode to Joy. The journalist he questioned him about the possibility of Sherlock. The 47-year-old actor opined that not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season.

Sherlock Season 5 does not have an official premiere date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

