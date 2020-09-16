Arts scholar Kapila Vatsyayan dies in Delhi home
Kapila Vatsyayan, renowned scholar of art history, architecture and Indian classical dance, died at her Delhi home on Wednesday. She was 91. "She passed away at 9 am today at her home in Gulmohar Enclave,” Kanwal Ali, secretary of the India International Centre where she was a lifetime trustee, told PTI.
Vatsyayan was also chairperson of the Asia Project at the IIC. She was the founding director of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. He final rites will be held at the Lodhi Cremation Ground on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s scheduled for today at 2 pm, but due to the current restrictions (because of COVID-19), only a limited number of family members would be present there,” Ali said.
