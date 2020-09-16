Neil Patrick Harris and family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year

American actor-singer Neil Patrick Harris and his family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. According to Page Six, the 47-year-old actor revealed on the 'Today' show on Tuesday," It happened very early, like late March, early April."

Harris said that he, husband David Burtka and nine-year-old twins Gideon and Harper all "feel great" now. Harris said, "We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up."

Although the experience was "not pleasant," Harris and his loved ones bounced back. "We got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good, and want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible," he added.

Page Six reported that Harris and Burtka have been married since 2014. Other celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic include Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Pink, Idris Elba, and Alyssa Milano. Broadway star Nick Cordero died in July after a months-long struggle against the virus. He was 41 years old. (ANI)